Obama's AI Warning: Urgency for Governance Reform

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has issued a stern warning about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence if not properly regulated. During a private fundraising event, Obama urged Democrats to formulate strategies addressing AI's rapid advancement, according to the New York Times.

Highlighting the swift and private development of AI technology, Obama expressed concerns over its potential risks. He encouraged House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to lead public discussions on AI policy should Democrats regain legislative control in the upcoming midterms.

Obama also called on future presidential candidates to prioritize AI safety and economic impacts in their campaigns. His comments follow recent warnings from AI researchers and industry leaders about the technology's potential misuse.