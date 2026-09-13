Sainz Penalized: A Setback on Home Turf

Carlos Sainz will face the challenge of starting his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix from the back of the grid. This comes after he was penalized for delaying Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas in Saturday's qualifying round.

The FIA stated that the Williams team failed to notify Sainz about the approaching Bottas, resulting in the driver not yielding during crucial turns. Consequently, Sainz was handed a three-place penalty, pushing him to 20th on the starting lineup.

This decision has repercussions beyond immediate grid positions, with host drivers like Fernando Alonso benefiting to fill improved slots. Meanwhile, Sainz's ongoing campaign frustrations continue as he stands 16th in the drivers' championship, reflecting Williams' broader struggles on the constructor front.