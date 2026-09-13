Epic Showdowns and Triumphs: Highlights from the World of Sports

The sports world is abuzz with both mourning and celebration. Gary Myers, a former NASCAR driver, passed away at 76. Tennis sees Ben Shelton aiming to end a long-standing USA drought while Elena Rybakina claims her first US Open title. Meanwhile, in basketball, the USA advances to the Women's World Cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 10:27 IST
Epic Showdowns and Triumphs: Highlights from the World of Sports

The sporting arena has witnessed pivotal moments this week, blending somber farewells with thrilling victories. Gary Myers, revered for his contributions to NASCAR racing, has passed away at 76, leaving behind a remarkable legacy intertwined with his family's four-generational involvement in the sport.

Tennis enthusiasts have their eyes set firmly on the US Open, where young challenger Ben Shelton aims to break a 23-year American drought in men's Grand Slam titles against seasoned competitor Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina emerges triumphant, overcoming challenges to claim her first US Open trophy, marking a significant rise in her career.

On the basketball court, the United States women's team demonstrates dominance, securing a spot in the World Cup final following a hard-fought victory over Spain. As the sporting weekend progresses, eyes remain on Jennifer Kupcho's performance in the Solheim Cup and the new US Open men's doubles champions, Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski.

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