Global Health News: From Ebola Outbreaks to Food Safety and Legal Challenges

Amid escalating health concerns, the Democratic Republic of Congo is confronting a growing Ebola outbreak as cases have climbed above 7,000, according to government sources. The viral disease has now reached the country's northwestern province, raising alarm and necessitating wider containment measures.

In other health news, U.S. authorities have recently closed the chapter on the nation's most extensive cyclosporiasis outbreak, which traced back to tainted lettuce. The Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate the breach in the food supply chain, emphasizing the vulnerabilities in food safety protocols.

Further to that, major corporations such as Bayer and L'Oreal are embroiled in legal battles over alleged health risks associated with their products. Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement for cases linking Roundup to cancer faces judicial scrutiny, while Arizona has launched a lawsuit against L'Oreal for allegedly concealing cancer risks from hair relaxers.