US watchdog to audit Buttigieg government jet use

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 01:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 01:38 IST
A U.S. government watchdog will audit Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's use of government airplanes for some trips as part of a broad review dating back to 2017. The Transportation Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) will review 18 flights Buttigieg made on Federal Aviation Administration-operated (FAA) planes on seven total trips after a request by Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

The Washington Post first reported the audit. Rubio requested the review in December after Fox News reported on the flights and asked if any violations of Transportation Department policy were identified.

"American taxpayers deserve assurances that their tax dollars are not wasted by the government's highest officials," Rubio wrote. A 1992 White House memo allows senior government officials to travel on government aircraft but with restrictions.

