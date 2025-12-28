Left Menu

Adani's Inspiring Journey: From Humble Beginnings to National Prominence

Industrialist Gautam Adani's rise from a drought-prone district in Gujarat to a business presence across 23 states is highlighted by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as an inspiration to ambitious youth. The inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Baramati marks the continued collaboration between the Pawar family and Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Adani's ascent from a modest background in Banaskantha, Gujarat, to become a notable business leader spanning 23 states was acknowledged by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Adani's story is seen as a motivational beacon for young aspirants.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, funded by the Adani Group, Pawar underscored Adani's journey as an epitome of hard work and ambition. The centre is a part of Vidya Pratishthan, a project under the Pawar family.

Adani expressed gratitude to Pawar, whom he described as a mentor combining pragmatic local insight with broader national objectives. This event reaffirms a long-standing relationship, as demonstrated during Adani's 2022 visit to inaugurate the Science and Innovation Activity Centre in Baramati.

