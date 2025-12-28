Left Menu

Redefining Aravallis: Ecological and Geographical Concerns

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the redefinition of the Aravallis, claiming it could fragment and undermine the mountain range's integrity. He questioned Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav about the decision's basis and its impact on the region's ecological role as a barrier against desertification and protection of Delhi from sandstorms.

The redefinition of the Aravalli Hills has sparked a controversy, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioning Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the issue. Ramesh argues that narrowing the criteria to landforms with an elevation of 100 meters or more threatens the region's ecological balance.

In a letter to Minister Yadav, Ramesh references historical definitions by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) that regarded all areas with a slope of three degrees or more as hills, inclusive of valleys and flat regions. This broader definition, Ramesh claims, serves to protect Delhi and neighboring areas from desertification.

Ramesh also cites a Supreme Court-submitted report declaring 164 mining leases within the debated regions and warns that redefining the hills leaves over 90% vulnerable to exploitation. The controversy has prompted the central government to prohibit new mining leases in the area.

