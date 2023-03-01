Beef seized in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:35 IST
As much as 1,500 kg of beef worth Rs 1,50,000 was seized from a tempo in the district, police said on Wednesday. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Animal Protection Act was registered against the vehicle driver as he did not have the license to transport bovine meat, said an official.
The tempo was intercepted at Kharegaon toll naka on the Mumbai-Nashik road around 4 am on February 27, he said.
