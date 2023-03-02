Left Menu

NHAI to develop wayside amenities at more than 600 locations by 2024-25

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 20:04 IST
NHAI on Thursday said that it will develop wayside amenities at more than 600 locations on national highways and expressways by 2024-25.

The move aims at improving commuting experience on national highways.

Wayside amenities will be developed every 40-60 kilometres along the current and upcoming national highways and expressways.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers, including fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops and bank ATM, NHAI said in a statement.

NHAI has already awarded 160 wayside amenities for development, out of about 150 have been awarded in the last two years.

Another 150 wayside amenities are planned to be awarded in the next financial year, which includes greenfield corridors like Amritsar-Bathinda - Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi - Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

At present, 75 wayside amenities sites across multiple brownfield and greenfield corridors are open for bidding. These sites are spread across eight states, including 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, and three in Himachal Pradesh.

These wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but will also provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to highway users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

