Maharishi CBSE School in Hosur sets five Elite World Records Consecutively for maximum Participants in different Dance forms

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsReach): Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Hosur and considered as one of the Pioneer Schools in the City was established in the year 1983 with 58 students and 6 teachers in the first year and it has steadily grown in 40 years with the stature and strength of 7758 students from LKG to Grade XII, producing outstanding results in scholastic and non-scholastic areas. A team of 293 trained and highly qualified teachers are engaged in guiding the children with a view to developing their personality. Apart from the academic ventures, the school lays a lot of emphasis on a variety of co-curricular and extra- curricular activities to empower children to build competencies and meet the evolving challenges of life with spiritual and divine energy. There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them. Maharshi Vidya Mandir, Hosur is all set and Celebrated the 40th Annual Year which was held at Bishmacharya Sports Complex on February 17,2023 and the performances include various dance forms with the record number of participants performing in "Maharshi World Records Festival 2023" and bagged titles from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records

Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, Chairman, MVM Institutions(India) stated that, Dandiya Raas is the folk dance of Gujarat and this socio-religious dance is performed during the time of Navaratri festival. It is believed to be performed in memory of Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura where People dance together to the beats of dholak and tabla, striking a decorated bamboo stick with energy and enthusiasm. I am glad and happy that 1039 Participants performed for 6 Minutes 25 seconds and achieved a world record in the title "Most Participants Performing Dandiya (Gujarat Folk Dance) Simultaneously" G.Loganathan, Secretary, MVM Hosur, proudly stated that, the ritual dances of Karnataka are known as Kunitha. The various styles of dance that have their roots in Karnataka are one of the most important genres where it influenced India's cultural perspective. The Karnataka dances are not only artistic expressions and are an expression of the State's cultural past. Traditional Folk Dances from Karnataka include Kamsale, Dollu Kunitha, Bootha Aaradhane, Veeragase and more. I appreciate the participation of 948 students performing 6 Minutes 25 seconds continuously and for achieving a world record in the title "Most Participants Performing Karnataka Folk Dance Simultaneously", he further added

J.Venkatramana, Secretary, MVM-Hosur, detailed that, Kummi is a folk dance which popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, danced mostly by Tamil women in circle. Dancing may be different. In some places, it is very simple, with rhythmic clapping or beating of the drums, our school children has achieved by performing kummi dance. I appreciate the hard work and efforts of 658 students who performed Kummi Dance for 5 minutes and 15 seconds, dressed in a colourful similar dress code and achieved a world record in the title "Most Participants Performing Kummi (Tamil Folk) Dance Simultaneously", he further pointed. R.Shaila, Principal, MVM-Hosur, narrated that, Fusion dance is done within a community of dancers that have a variety of views, it is combination of various forms of dance performed for a songs and here it was exciting to watch my 805 students performing Tamil Fusion Folk Dance for 6 minutes 5 seconds and bagged world record in the title "Most Participants performing Tamil Fusion Folk Dance Simultaneously"

Bhavana Rajesh, Adjudicator-Elite World Records, stated that Drama is a crucial tool for training students to live and work in a society that is less hierarchical and more Team Oriented. Students benefit from drama in terms of Tolerance and Empathy. An actor must be able to completely inhabit the soul of the character they are playing in order to play it well and having 443 participants performed in a single drama for 21 minutes depicting 1000 years of tradition, masters, life and legacy of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was remarkable, she further said. Bhavana Rajesh and Archana Rajesh, Adjudicators of Elite World Records, Dr.A.K.Senthil Kumar (Ambassador-Asian Records Academy), P.Jeganathan(Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy), U.Nagajothi(Assistant Records Manager-Tamilan Book of Records) were present in the citation ceremony and conferred world record titles to the students, teachers and the management. L.Neelakanta Pillai, Director-MVM Schools Chennai, and other committee members of the school were present during the event and appreciated the students. Parents, grandparents, and a huge gathering of spectators applauded the extraordinary performance of the students.

