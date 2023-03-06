Left Menu

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 19:56 IST
Archaeologists unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt, antiquities authorities said on Monday.

The artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles (450 kilometres) south of the capital of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Archaeologists believe the statue's smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome's rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information to statue's identity and the area.

The statue is much smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 66 feet (20 metres) high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.

Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country.

