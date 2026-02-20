Left Menu

Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O' Romeo': A Stylish Saga of Love and Violence

'O' Romeo' showcases a unique love story with intense action, colored by Tarantino-esque flair and John Wick-style sequences. Unlike previous Shakespeare adaptations, it narrates the life of gangsters Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara. Critics have mixed reactions, but Bhardwaj's redefined style opens a new direction in storytelling.

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj returns with his latest cinematic venture, 'O' Romeo,' a film that meshes deep romance with stylized violence reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino and John Wick. Contrary to previous Shakespeare-based adaptations, this narrative, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, explores the raw, intense world of gangsters.

Bhardwaj confidently anticipates that this will be one of his most successful projects, blending romance and action in a narrative inspired by real-life figures Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara. The film, already garnering substantial box-office earnings, marks a significant shift from his prior intellectual image.

Despite mixed critical reviews, Bhardwaj finds solace in his creative reinvention. He emphasizes depicting gritty reality through violence in cinema, contrasting it with an underlying theme of love. Bhardwaj also envisions adapting the Mahabharata for contemporary audiences, a challenging endeavor that he tentatively plans for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

