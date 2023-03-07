U.S. FAA says radar issue impacted some flights in Florida

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday it temporarily paused flights to and from parts of South Florida due to a radar issue for about an hour.

The issue affected the FAA’s Miami and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Flight tracking website FlightAware said 2,409 U.S. flights were delayed nationwide on Monday and 85 canceled.

