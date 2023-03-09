Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on CPI print

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark was down 0.6%, and the China Enterprises Index dropped 1.2%. ** China's consumer price index (CPI) in February was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace in a year.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-03-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:54 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks fall on CPI print
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as a slowdown in consumer inflation pointed to a weak economic recovery, while lingering geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark was down 0.6%, and the China Enterprises Index dropped 1.2%.

** China's consumer price index (CPI) in February was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace in a year. That compared with a 2.1% annual rise seen in January. ** "The market expected the CPI inflation to decline, but it dropped much more than expected. This casts doubt on the strength of domestic demand recovery in the household sector," said Zhiwei Zhang, president at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** Nomura said the low CPI inflation reflected a significant slowdown in exports, a sharp contraction in land sales and property markets, and a slow recovery in tourism. ** "The inflation downside surprise could slightly raise the probability of a moderate rate cut in the next couple of months," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura said in a note.

** Also dampening sentiment, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars". ** China food and beverage stocks declined 0.8% and tourism shares lost 1.4%.

** China semiconductor stocks extended gains on news that a Chinese company has started to commercialize photoresist - a key, light-sensitive material used for manufacturing chips. Shenzhen Ronda Photosensitive & Technology Co, which made the announcement, rose as much as 20% for a second consecutive day. ** China superconductor stocks also surged on reports of a scientific breakthrough.

** For the Hong Kong market, telecommunications stocks rose 2.2%, while property and consumer staples shares dropped 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 1.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023