Team VICTOR Lights Up Times Square Billboard to Celebrate VICTOR's 55th Anniversary

VICTOR, one of the world's leading badminton brands, was founded in 1968 and has since dedicated itself to the research and development of a comprehensive line of badminton products including rackets, shuttlecocks, shoes, and accessories. In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the VICTOR brand, the company and its athletes appeared on the billboard in Times Square, New York City.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:37 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): VICTOR, one of the world's leading badminton brands, was founded in 1968 and has since dedicated itself to the research and development of a comprehensive line of badminton products including rackets, shuttlecocks, shoes, and accessories. In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the VICTOR brand, the company and its athletes appeared on the billboard in Times Square, New York City. The 55th-anniversary campaign includes Tai Tzu Ying, the current holder of the BWF record for the most weeks at No. 1 for a women's singles player, World Champions Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan, Malaysian top men's singles Lee Zii Jia, Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, the no. 1 women's doubles players in Indonesia, and Anders Antonsen, the men's singles champion at the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals.

VICTOR has long been an integral part of the badminton industry. It not only sponsors and supports outstanding players, but it is also the official partner of the BWF World Badminton Federation (BWF), the Danish National Badminton Team, and Badminton Oceania (BO). The VICTOR brand's motto, "READY TO WIN", is about overcoming oneself and always being prepared to face challenges. VICTOR provides high-quality and innovative badminton gear, with numbers of patents on badminton products. VICTOR's equipment helps players reach new heights and join badminton fans in their pursuit of enjoyment.

The staging in Times Square signifies more than just the 55th anniversary of the brand; it is hoped that badminton sport will be promoted throughout the world. It's time for everyone to get "READY TO WIN" with VICTOR, on and off the court. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

