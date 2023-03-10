Apollo Dialysis celebrates World Kidney Day 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Apollo Dialysis, a business unit of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd, celebrated World Kidney Day and on the occasion executed on-ground activities to educate the community about risk factors and symptoms of kidney diseases, promote healthy lifestyles and preventative measures, and encourage early detection and treatment of kidney diseases. Apollo Dialysis, which operates in 90+ locations across India, offers the best in class treatment with most experienced doctors and healthcare professionals ensuring smooth and safe recovery for people suffering from kidney diseases.

As a part of the celebration, a free consumer screening camp for kidney diseases was conducted at Krishnakanth Park, Yousufguda and Ameerpet Metro station in Hyderabad where more than 500 people availed this service. A Walkathon was also organized in multiple locations across India with over 20,000 participants joining the cause to create awareness. In Chennai, over 500 participants created a human image of kidney to commemorate this event. Adding to these activities, awareness sessions were also conducted in schools and colleges in Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi NCR with Principals and Head of the departments actively participating in the session. Chandra Sekhar, CEO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, reinforced on the need to maintain kidney health and its critical impact on overall health and well-being. "In the current times, it is imperative to raise awareness among people about kidney health. Improved accessibility to kidney care can help prolong the onset and progression of kidney diseases. Apollo Dialysis aims to play a pivotal role in providing best-in-class care for kidney problems with over 110 clinics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated & experienced Nephrologists, and well-trained, expert technicians." he added.

Apollo Dialysis Clinics, a business unit of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Pvt Ltd are a network of healthcare facilities that provide specialized care and treatment for patients with kidney-related conditions, specifically those who require dialysis. These clinics are part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, a leading healthcare provider in India with over 110 clinics, 90+ operating locations, 1.5M+ dialysis sessions, and 5000+ patients under their care. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

