3 killed as car overturns in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and two injured after a car overturned in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Beawar-Pindwara national highway near Jhadoli under Pindwara police station area, they said.

A car with five occupants was headed to Jaipur when it overturned and landed in a field. Three of the occupants died and two were injured in the incident. The deceased were identified as Pratap Singh, Karni Singh and Shiv Shankar, all residents of Churu district, the police said.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary in Pindwara and will be handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)