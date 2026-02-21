Left Menu

The Gamble-Play Craze: From Claw Machines to Blind Boxes in Australia

Blind boxes, a form of gamble-play media similar to gambling, are becoming popular in Australia, raising concerns over potential addiction, especially among children. Like claw machines, they offer uncertain rewards, leading to risk-taking behavior. Australia's growing gambling problem suggests the need for regulation similar to Singapore's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:25 IST
The Gamble-Play Craze: From Claw Machines to Blind Boxes in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne is witnessing a surge in 'gamble-play media' with claw machines, blind boxes, and toy capsule machines capturing the attention of families across the nation. These activities, disturbingly similar to gambling, are increasingly available in public spaces, offering players the thrill of anticipation and the potential for disappointment.

Blind boxes, particularly, are gaining traction and are projected to generate annual profits of USD 24.2 billion by 2033. With popular franchises enticing young buyers, these products have become a staple in shopping precincts. The phenomenon has spurred an entire online community focused on 'toy unboxing' videos, driving further popularity.

As concerns over gambling addiction among Australian youngsters mount, Singapore's efforts to regulate these products offer a potential path forward. Proposed laws could introduce mandatory odds disclosure and strict age restrictions, paralleling Australia's legislative moves against gambling-like content in video gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026