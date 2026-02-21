The Gamble-Play Craze: From Claw Machines to Blind Boxes in Australia

Melbourne is witnessing a surge in 'gamble-play media' with claw machines, blind boxes, and toy capsule machines capturing the attention of families across the nation. These activities, disturbingly similar to gambling, are increasingly available in public spaces, offering players the thrill of anticipation and the potential for disappointment.

Blind boxes, particularly, are gaining traction and are projected to generate annual profits of USD 24.2 billion by 2033. With popular franchises enticing young buyers, these products have become a staple in shopping precincts. The phenomenon has spurred an entire online community focused on 'toy unboxing' videos, driving further popularity.

As concerns over gambling addiction among Australian youngsters mount, Singapore's efforts to regulate these products offer a potential path forward. Proposed laws could introduce mandatory odds disclosure and strict age restrictions, paralleling Australia's legislative moves against gambling-like content in video gaming.

