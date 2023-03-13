Left Menu

Czech transport minister to meet counterparts over Euro 7 standard

"We will also discuss recent legislative acts that strongly influence the automotive sector and the future affordability of individual mobility in the EU." Under Euro 7, cars would be permitted to emit no more than 60 milligrams of nitrogen oxides.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:24 IST
Czech transport minister to meet counterparts over Euro 7 standard
Martin Kupka Image Credit: Wikipedia

Transport ministers from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia will meet on Monday to discuss changes to the proposed Euro 7 vehicle emissions standard, Czech Minister Martin Kupka said.

"The aim is to make the standard" acceptable for the EU automotive industry and its customers," Kupka said on Twitter, ahead of a meeting due in Strasbourg later in the day. "We will also discuss recent legislative acts that strongly influence the automotive sector and the future affordability of individual mobility in the EU."

Under Euro 7, cars would be permitted to emit no more than 60 milligrams of nitrogen oxides. Kupka has called it a threat to Europe's car industry, which is a major economic contributor in the Czech Republic, and wanted the sector to maintain its competitiveness in the future and its ability to invest.

The Czech Republic called the meeting to seek allies in challenging the proposed law, while the countries will also discuss a separate row over the bloc's 2035 deadline to phase out CO2-emitting cars. The bloc's main policy to speed up Europe's shift to electric vehicles was put on hold after last-minute opposition from Germany delayed a final vote, which has yet to be rescheduled.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023