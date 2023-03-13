ECB banking supervisors don't plan emergency meeting after SVB collapse, source says
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The European Central Bank is not planning an emergency meeting of its banking supervisory board on Monday, a senior source told Reuters, even as the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank pummels bank shares.
The source on the Single Supervisory Board saw no direct impact from the SVB collapse on euro zone banks unless the ramifications spread to larger U.S. banks, raising the risk of contagion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Silicon Valley Bank
- U.S.
- The European Central Bank
- Toby Chopra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
US Domestic News Roundup: DeSantis makes Iowa debut as Trump waits in wings; Biden speaks with California governor about Silicon Valley Bank - White House and more
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to impact Indian startup ecosystem, feel experts
Silicon Valley Bank seized as depositors pull cash
Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday: Treasury Secretary