PM MITRA textile park big boost to textile sector in southern TN: Stalin

Modi announced today that PM MITRA mega textile parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing to set up a PM MITRA textile park in the state, saying it was a boost to the textile sector in southern TN. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the state Raj Bhavan also thanked the PM for the textile park to the state, saying it will create significant employment and boost the economy.

Stalin thanked Modi ''for selecting TN's Virudhunagar district for a PM MITRA Park.'' ''It'll be a big boost to the textile sector in southern TN. Our SIPCOT (Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) has 1,052 acres of land & ready to implement the project to generate employment for our youth,'' the CM said in a social media post. Modi announced today that 'PM MITRA mega textile parks' will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs. ''The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Make For the World','' Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) also thanked the PM for allocating three textile parks for Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka considering the unique capabilities of these southern states apart from those for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, SIMA Chairman, Ravi Sam lauded the CMs of the three southern states for making considerable efforts to bring the mega park to their respective states and also Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

