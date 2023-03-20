Left Menu

Princeton Clinics, a healthcare facility recently inaugurated in Gurgaon, specializes in treating complex diseases such as cancer and heart failure. Princeton Clinics exceptionally provides a unique blend of clinical and non-clinical services to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

Princeton Clinics: Launched in Gurgaon aims to provide compassionate and personalized healthcare services
Princeton Clinics, a healthcare clinic launched in Gurgaon. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/SRV): Princeton Clinics, a healthcare facility recently inaugurated in Gurgaon, specializes in treating complex diseases such as cancer and heart failure. Princeton Clinics exceptionally provides a unique blend of clinical and non-clinical services to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients. Led by founder Sumit Wadhwa, Princeton Clinics recognizes the importance of educating patients about their health conditions, especially in complex cases of cancer, heart failure, and infectious disease. Our vision is to provide quality healthcare education we believe in a philosophy that a well-informed patient leads to improved outcomes by increasing compliance and adherence to the therapy.

Through its healthcare education program, the clinic offers a question-answer-based informational discussion with highly trained doctors and educators. This unique approach provides patients with the basic knowledge they need to understand their conditions and the treatment and recovery process. In addition to providing personalized healthcare and health education, Princeton Clinics offers remote use of AI-based remote monitoring tools and breast and oral cancer screening tools. These tools allow for more convenient and effective tracking of a patient's health, as well as early detection and treatment of breast and oral cancer. Princeton Clinics is running disease-specific event-based OPD. Every Saturday a women-only diagnostic sessions and health awareness session will be conducted between 10 am and 2 pm. The clinic has tied up with Niramai which provides state of the art AI enabled breast cancer screening devices. During these health sessions for women of Gurgaon, non-invasive anemia tests will be conducted free of cost to find if someone is silently suffering due to low hemoglobin. All such tools are AI-based and are specially roped in to enhance the experience and reduce the hazards of traditional testing methods. Details of sessions and registrations are open at princetonclinics.com.

70% of Indian women are suffering from anemia which can be easily diagnosed and cured by identifying the root cause weather it is iron deficiency, B12 & folate deficiency or in rare cases we also see silent anemia investigations leading to some serious ailments related to bone marrow malfunctions said Dr Rahul Bhargava, hematologist from Gurgaon. Dr Rahul said such initiatives on health education can help us reach out to urban population and spread awareness on various blood disorders. The healthcare team at Princeton Clinics collaborates closely with patients to design a treatment plan that takes into consideration their circumstances, preferences, and objectives. With a focus on compassionate, customized care, the team involves patients in decision-making, offers self-management support, and coordinates treatment with other healthcare practitioners as needed.

"In addition to our commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services, our team has also successfully helped many cancer patients through CancerRounds.com. Cancer Rounds is an online platform that provides patients with a wide range of resources, including educational materials, support groups, and access to top cancer specialists. Our experience with Cancer Rounds has inspired us to open Princeton Clinics as an extension of our commitment to providing in-depth services to cancer patients and solving the pain points that they face during their treatment journey. We believe that by combining our expertise with state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families." said Sumit Wadhwa, Founder of Princeton Clinics. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

