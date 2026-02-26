States Unite in Legal Battle Against Vaccine Schedule Changes

Two Democratic state attorneys general have initiated a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging changes to the federal childhood vaccine schedule. The lawsuit addresses concerns that these alterations, led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., may compromise inoculation rates, garnering criticism from medical organizations.

Filed in a Northern California federal court by representatives from 14 states and Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro, the lawsuit disputes the latest immunization schedule issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It also opposes Kennedy's replacement of members on the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta pointed out the potential harm to states, including increased resource expenditure due to disease outbreaks and misinformation. Other participating states include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. The legal action parallels an existing lawsuit filed by medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)