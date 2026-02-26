Tech Surge Powers Global Shares Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global shares experienced a substantial rally on Wednesday, buoyed chiefly by a surge in technology stocks, as investors awaited Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report. Concerns over U.S. tariffs have faded into the background, while apprehensions about artificial intelligence's impact show signs of easing.

The optimism permeated Wall Street with technology and financial stocks spearheading gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.57%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.1%. Correspondingly, the MSCI's world share index advanced by 0.88%, with Europe's broad STOXX 600 ascending 0.69% after setting record highs.

The market's current momentum around AI investments and new developments, like those from Anthropic, keeps tech shares on the rise. However, underlying geopolitical strains involving U.S. and Iranian relations, alongside tariff negotiations, continue to exert influence on the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)