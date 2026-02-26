Legacy of a Coup: Remembering Antonio Tejero
Antonio Tejero, infamous for attempting a coup in Spain's parliament in 1981, passed away at 93. A steadfast Francoist, he sought to revert Spain to dictatorship post-Franco. His plots, including a failed 1978 conspiracy and his eventual imprisonment, highlighted tensions in Spain's transition to democracy.
The death of Antonio Tejero, the man behind the infamous 1981 coup attempt in Spain's parliament, marks the end of an era. Tejero, aged 93, died peacefully in Alzira, Valencia, according to a statement issued by his family's law firm.
Tejero, a staunch Francoist, rose through Spain's military ranks inculcated with anti-communist and anti-liberal values. His failed 1981 coup, which captured the national imagination through live television coverage, sought to overthrow Spain's burgeoning democracy and restore dictatorship.
Despite being convicted and serving prison time, Tejero remained unapologetic for his actions. His life reflected the struggle of a military faction that resisted Spain's democratic evolution, capturing a tumultuous period in the country's history.
