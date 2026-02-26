A Friendship Beyond Borders: The Modi-Netanyahu Bromance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering support during the October 2023 attacks, describing Modi as more than a friend. Their close bond was evident as Netanyahu highlighted bilateral achievements, including increased trade and cooperation in defense, economy, and technology.
In a heartfelt address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support following the October 2023 attacks by Hamas. Netanyahu referred to Modi not just as a friend, but as a brother, highlighting the deep friendship between India and Israel.
Netanyahu and Modi's camaraderie was evident as they embraced and reminisced about their previous meetings, including the iconic barefoot walk on the beach in 2017. The Israeli leader underscored the strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing mutual achievements in trade and strategic areas such as defense and technology.
Amidst standing ovations at the Knesset, Netanyahu reflected on shared democratic values and expressed gratitude for Modi's moral backing. Eager to elevate their partnership, he hinted at future collaborations in cyber, AI, and the ambitious IMEC project, jovially suggesting a Bollywood blockbuster on their relations.
