Fast-Tracking Drug Approvals: New Testing Protocol Unveiled

In a significant move to accelerate the approval process for new drugs, the government has revamped the testing permission framework, allowing pharmaceutical companies to start lab testing right after submitting applications.

According to an official circular from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) for drug sample testing is now issued immediately upon application receipt. This shift aims to enable faster file movement while maintaining technical scrutiny at later stages.

Applicants are now required to submit finalized regulatory specifications based on prevailing pharmacopoeial standards up front. The new system encourages efficiency but requires re-testing if specifications undergo changes or updates post-review.

(With inputs from agencies.)