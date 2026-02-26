KLM Suspends Amsterdam-Tel Aviv Flights Temporarily
KLM, a part of the Air France KLM Group, announced it is suspending flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv starting March 1, citing commercial and operational challenges. The decision is temporary, as per the airline's statement issued Wednesday.
