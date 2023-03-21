Left Menu

Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand; no impact to operations

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 03:25 IST
Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand; no impact to operations
Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari SpA said on Monday that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company's operations.

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.

