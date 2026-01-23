Left Menu

Alianza Lima Suspends Players Amid Allegations

Alianza Lima, a top Peruvian soccer club, has indefinitely suspended three players after a complaint of sexual abuse was filed by an Argentine woman during preseason in Uruguay. The club stated it will cooperate fully with authorities as investigations proceed, although the players remain unnamed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:00 IST
  • Peru

In a significant move, Alianza Lima, one of Peru's premier soccer clubs, has suspended three of its players following serious allegations of sexual abuse. The allegations came to light through a complaint filed by a 22-year-old Argentine woman, as reported by A24, an Argentine media outlet.

The incident allegedly took place in a hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, where Alianza Lima was staying for preseason training. The club has taken a proactive stance by not only suspending the players involved but also by initiating disciplinary proceedings based on its internal regulations.

Alianza Lima has assured full cooperation with the authorities while the investigation continues. The club's statement refrained from naming the players, placing the focus on supporting the legal process. This development marks a crucial moment for the club's management and reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

