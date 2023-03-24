Left Menu

Railways sanctions Gooty-Pendekallu section doubling at Rs 352 crore

The Gooty-Pendekallu section is a critical one in the Guntakal Division of the South Central Railway SCR zone, which handles busy train traffic between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Now, the Gooty-Pendekallu doubling will enable seamless bidirectional movement of trains along double lines between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and beyond.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:26 IST
The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the railway line between Gooty and Pendekallu stations in Andhra Pradesh for a distance of 29.2 km at an estimated cost of Rs 352 crore, said an official. The Gooty-Pendekallu section is a critical one in the Guntakal Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which handles busy train traffic between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. ''This section plays an important role in connecting these cities and beyond as most of the trains pass through this section. Over the years, this section has witnessed a steady increase in both passenger and freight trains, leading to the saturation of the section,'' said the official in a statement on Thursday. Doubling will ease train movement and improve operational efficiency, including offering the opportunity to introduce more trains on this section. The Ministry of Railways is giving a special emphasis on enhancing infrastructure with multiple developmental works, focusing on doubling of critical and saturated sections for incorporating agility in the mobility of trains. Indian Railways has already sanctioned the doubling of the railway line between Pendekallu and Guntur sections as part of the Guntakal-Guntur doubling project. Another key section, Gooty-Dharmavaram, has also been converted into a double line section recently. Now, the Gooty-Pendekallu doubling will enable seamless bidirectional movement of trains along double lines between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and beyond. Moreover, the doubling projects will give a shot in the arm of socio-economic development in these regions with faster moving passenger and freight trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

