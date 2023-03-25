Left Menu

PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru, takes a ride with staff, workers, students

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 14:31 IST
PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru, takes a ride with staff, workers, students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-to-Krishnarajapuram Metro Line here, which has 12 stations and was built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

He also took a ride on the Metro and interacted with people from different walks of life, including Bengaluru Metro rail staff, metro construction workers, and students.

The Prime Minister walked up to the ticket counter and then passed through the entry gate, as a common passenger would, to board the Metro train.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

Officials said this section was the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station. Of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, which officials said would cut down the journey time on this route by 40 percent and reduce road traffic congestion. The new line of the Bengaluru Metro would benefit five lacks to six lakh Bengalurians working in tech parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

Five trains of six coaches each, bought from BEML Limited, would be operated on this route, the officials said, adding that more trains would be kept as backup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023