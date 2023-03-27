ISKCON Delhi to celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Rama Navami

The ISKCON temple at East of Kailash, New Delhi will be organizing its 25th-anniversary celebrations from 26th to 30th March 2023 at its premises. Each day more than 4000 guests are expected to take part in the events, to celebrate the inauguration of the temple on Rama Navami in 1998 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Starting on 26th March, a mega youth festival will take place with nearly 4000 college students from Delhi-NCR on the theme of promoting and sharing India's cultural values of peace and harmony, especially in the light of its G20 Presidency. The key attraction would be the speech of India' Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur followed by presentations by the famous motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra and Prince Dance Group (India's Got Talent fame).

On 27th March, the temple will host a special program for all the ISKCON members remembering this support and contributions to develop the movement into 16 centers in the city. JP Nadda, President of BJP, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for I&B and Animal Husbandry, and Hema Malini, Member of Parliament and Cine Actress will be joining the festivities. A cultural night will be organized on 28th March with performances by school children on the life of Lord Rama, and classical music presentations among other events. Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Labour and Employment along with Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture and Foreign Affairs, will be present on the occasion.

"The festivals showcase the journey of ISKCON in Delhi which started with one temple in Delhi and has today grown to become a community of 16 temples with thousands of devotees who contribute back to the society by organizing cultural events, spiritual workshops, running youth hostels, reforming prison inmates, providing free food among other activities. We are expecting more than 50,000 people to visit the temple during this period," said Yudhistir Govinda Das, Country Head of Government Relations and Communications for ISKCON. The celebrations will conclude with a grand Sri Rama Navami festival on 30th March which would see the abhishek of the Deities along with lectures, kirtan, and prasadam for all the devotees and guests.

During this period special decorations can be seen in the temple complex along with visual galleries informing the visitors of the 25-year history and contributions of ISKCON in the city.

