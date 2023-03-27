Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three labourers killed, 2 hurt as concrete mixture machine comes in contact with live wire

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 27-03-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 11:07 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three labourers killed, 2 hurt as concrete mixture machine comes in contact with live wire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were electrocuted to death and two others sustained burns when a concrete mixture machine being shifted by them came in contact with a live wire at a road construction site in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Khamariya village when the mixture machine was being pulled to another place by labourers after finishing the work, he said.

''The machine accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electricity line in the area, following which all the five labourers suffered an electric shock. They sustained serious burns following which villagers shifted them to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared dead while two injured labourers are undergoing treatment,'' he added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said, adding the road construction work was being carried out by the village panchayat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023