Over 100,000 UK civil and public servants to strike in late April -union

More than 100,000 British civil and public servants will join another all-out strike on April 28, in a long-running dispute with the government over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security, Britain's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said on Monday.

The union said 133,000 civil and public servants will take part in the April 28 strike, with workers in the Passport Office continuing on strike into early May. "It means civil and public servants will be taking strike action from today until the end of April, with workers in the Passport Office on strike for five weeks until May 6," the PCS union said in a statement.

"Our members are not backing down in this dispute," PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said. "Ministers need to take notice that we're escalating our action, and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table." Earlier this month,

thousands of civil servants across several government departments staged a series of walkouts alongside waves of other employees, including railway workers, doctors and teachers in demand of better pay rises to cope with a cost-of-living crisis.

