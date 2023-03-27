Left Menu

Over 100,000 UK civil and public servants to strike in late April -union

"It means civil and public servants will be taking strike action from today until the end of April, with workers in the Passport Office on strike for five weeks until May 6," the PCS union said in a statement. “Our members are not backing down in this dispute," PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:29 IST
Over 100,000 UK civil and public servants to strike in late April -union

More than 100,000 British civil and public servants will join another all-out strike on April 28, in a long-running dispute with the government over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security, Britain's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said on Monday.

The union said 133,000 civil and public servants will take part in the April 28 strike, with workers in the Passport Office continuing on strike into early May. "It means civil and public servants will be taking strike action from today until the end of April, with workers in the Passport Office on strike for five weeks until May 6," the PCS union said in a statement.

"Our members are not backing down in this dispute," PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said. "Ministers need to take notice that we're escalating our action, and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table." Earlier this month,

thousands of civil servants across several government departments staged a series of walkouts alongside waves of other employees, including railway workers, doctors and teachers in demand of better pay rises to cope with a cost-of-living crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023