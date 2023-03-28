Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023 held on March 25, 2023 in Mumbai, a National-level mega Award and Felicitation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): Pravasi Sandesh, Nirmay Bharat, MahaSeWa (Knowledge Partner) ideated and conceptualised a national-level mega award and felicitation function to honor promising and Prominent Personalities from across the country Powered By Coffe & More, Black Hat Syndicus & Super Galaxy Sports. The prestigious event saw a stellar round of Chief Guests - M S Bitta The National President of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front, Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Cabinet Minister Government of Maharashtra. Ramesh Dubey Former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, Kripashankar Singh former Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Government of Maharashtra. Ad. Avanish Tirthraj Singh- Working President of the Mumbai Congress (North Indian Cell). Milind Deora Former Union Minister. Ad Raj K Purohit -Former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, Ravindra Chavan -Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, and Pravin Darekar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group Leader in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra, Govind Pareekhji- Additional Director Of Police in Rajasthan, Rajkumar Rinwa -Former Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Mines, Nisar Tamboli- Additional Commissioner of Police, and Dr Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Chairman of the Lodha Foundation, Smt Usha Mangeshkar and Jitendra Shah-President Federation of Association of Maharashtra, Commando Madhusudan Surve Shaurya Chakra Winner and Former army Officer, while Mangesh Anant Naik,-Assistant Police officer who gained fame for his involvement in the Kasab 26/11/2008 case. Finally, Shailesh Ghedia, President of the Professional Cell of BJP Maharashtra.

The ceremony also saw the presence of some special guests who are distinguished and established personalities in their own fields - Sachin Salunkhe who was presented with President's Circle of Business Excellence Award while Shweta Salunkhe- The Best Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, Deepak Barge -Prime Tech Honors and Sandeep Kulkarni was felicitated with the Best Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, Sunil Nikhar -Hall of Excellency in Business, while Tejas Kadam as an Emerging Fintech Leader. Parag Shende- Best Technology Consultant of the Year. Smt Usha Mangeshkar, Anuja Wagholikar & Mayuresh Pai were felicitated for their Book on Strokes of Harmony, which was named the most celebrated book for the year 2022 followed by Sanjay D Ghodawat - the Prominent Indian Business Conglomerate- The Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG). The evening was studded with many personalities being felicitated from across the country. The awardees for the Rashtriya Abhiman Puruskar along with their companies and associations are - Annwesa Singh, Sushil Subhashrao Deshmukh from S S Deshmukh Jewellers, Kinzah Syed from K Skin Bar, Arti S Kumbhar from Unique Pathway, Ajit Madhukar Wale from Indsys Software Industries (India) Pvt Ltd, Kaustubh Gondhalekar from AnanyaShilpa Consulting Services, Vikram Jadhav from VJ Army, Ruchi Bharat Nandu from TapSmart - Networking Made Easy, NEHAL ANIL BAJAJ from The KNEST, Suhaani Jadhav from Nature Blosssom, Kuldeep Bafana and Harshad Bafana from DHK Modular, Rupesh Vilas Chavan from High Yield Fortune Pvt Ltd, Anagha Thorat - President, Mamta Junnarkar - COO & Abhijit Junnarkar - CEO from Stellium Global Solutions Pvt Ltd, Dr. Udhav Yashwant Shinde from Snehabandh Social Foundation, Sachin Dnyandev Satpute from Arinjay Trading Company & Swabhiman Developer, Swapnil Digambar Gawari from Manjulai Constrction company, Dr. Nilesh Jairam Bastewad from Renukai Critical Care Center & Multi Specaility Hospital - Nanded, Mahendra Vanigota from The 2nd Birth, Yukti Kapoor Mehandiratta from SBY Academy LLP, Pravin Pratap Jagtap from Bhoomi Swaroop Construction, Parivesh Ramsunder Shukla from Raft Motors Pvt Ltd, Dr. Anil Santu Kale from Anand Medical Foundation, Mustafa Yusufali Gom from Care Takers Exterior & Interior Pvt Ltd, DEEPAK TOSHNIWAL from SNOW, Anand Mahurkar from AM LEGAL ASSOCIATES, SANGEETA SHARMA from Mohkant Ventures Pvt Ltd, Dipak Rajendra Salunkhe from Mansvi Enterprises - Dhule, Dr. Neha Prasad Kamat from Soul Root clinic, Hemil Deepak Parikh from Elysium Abodes, Kishor Panditrao Jige, Satish Narhararao Vidolkar, Vilas Namdev Pangarkar, Deepak Joshi -Global Education Academy, Mahavir Saraf -Moni Digital, Pavitra Pande -Bliss Healing & Training Center, Dhirendra Ahit Wagh -Rajson Electrons Pvt Ltd, Ritesh Verma -Founder Pratima Cancer Care, Dr. Prateek Vyas -Physiotherapy & Chiropractor Clinic, Devi Ashok Kotangale - Devi Online Service Center, Shraddha Desai from Aayudhara , Atul Anil More -Atul Tutorials Pvt Ltd, Megha Sharma -V Empower All, Nishant S Mehta -Nishant S Mehta & Co, Abhishek Mahendra Jain -Simply Vedic, Somesh Kamra - SuperHuman Gym, Bistriti Poddar -uKnowva, Deval Rashmi Haresh Patel, Bablu Maity -Vishwakarma Plastic, Niyati Kanakia - Director of RBK Educational Institutions, Neeraj Jain -Cosmo First Limited Company, Yatharth Gautam -Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd, Devesh Kumar from Innovate Research, Shalaka Marfatia - Pharmedge, Dr. Ankita Singh -CIGNEX. K. Venkatesh Teja -M/S Green Fuel Alternatives Pvt Ltd while Shriyal M Thakre -Ekotejas . Rohit Sampat Ugale SATMAT TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD. Poonam Oberoi with Dhadak Kamgar Union Mahasang and Kisan Ghorsad Patil -PCS Bizserv. Deelip Dharamji Rangari- Kalakruti Constructions , Kunjal Shah -Ruviya Educational. Sayali Balchandran & Akhosh Sreenivasan -SWISS CHEMI PRIVATE LIMITED while Tushar Balasaheb Pachundkar -Vaishali Enterprises & JRT. Rohan Karnataki -Hindavi Technologies Pvt Ltd and Roshan Indru Mansukhani- MUSIC - A HOLISTIC HEAL. Gajanan Dattatray Gore -I Can Training Institute , Swapnil Bhubal- Archiplex3D Visualizations & Planning. Narendra Jayvant Shelar -Smaartus Education Pvt Ltd, Yash Paleja and Samarth Nayak. Aloke Kumar Sharma -Shivyogi Aloke Shastri, while Snehalata Girish Borkar -Phoenix-Iron-Lady ,Abdul Rahim Abdul Jabbar Khatri B K Enterprises. Madhura Mukund Wadapurkar, Sagar Ankush Nazirkar, and Meghna Manik. Dr Arrati M Laddha - Ved Shakti, and Lastly Guruprasad Vinod More professional swimmer.

Various celebrities also graced the event and won the award for their contributions. The prominent ones were - Gautam Vig, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Anjali Arora, Assad Khan, Amit Tyagi, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Varinder Chawla, Nikita Rawal, Ali Merchant, Namita Rajhans & Tasneem Lathiwala. Overall the event was a grand success and set the tone for immense inspiration and motivation for the awardees to continue the good work for the nation.

