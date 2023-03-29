Left Menu

The Sky of Hyderabad has got an island now in IRIS by Raghava

IRIS, the future of fine living. Luxury living now has a new address, and the 4bhk flats in Hyderabad being constructed at IRIS by Raghava will emerge as the epitome of fine living with stunning architecture, world-class amenities. The Interconnected Sky Island at IRIS Hyderabad will be the most-priced gem in the crown of Hyderabad. The 3 towers of 45 floors each make these IRIS towers, the most premium residential community, located close to the financial district or Gachibowli in Hyderabad. While the prized location of IRIS Gachibowli is its biggest advantage, the Sky Island atop the 45th floor is an aspect that will allure the entire city.

The Interconnected Sky Island of IRIS by Raghava is going to become a rare architectural feat.. Image Credit: ANI
Surrounded by the sky:

The Interconnected Sky Island, a rare architectural feat among 4bhk apartments, and executed by IRIS, sits grandly at the summit of the towers. This Interconnected Sky Island will be surrounded by nothing, but the sky! This iconic structure will captivate home buyers with a rare view of the beautiful skyline and will also provide a refreshing and recreational experience. This Interconnected Sky Island is the first of its kind in the country. IRIS by Raghava is no ordinary 4bhk apartments complex. Its design and amenities are truly world-class and provide an experience unparalleled in any other residential tower constructed to date in India. Envisioned by globally renowned architects, the Interconnected Sky Island of IRIS connects all the three towers at above the 45th floor. Touted as the tallest towers in Hyderabad, this Island will surely offer breathtaking view of the city's landscape and skyline, and unique pleasures to indulge to its esteemed residents.

Nothing comes close, except the sky: A pool in the clubhouse is no wonder. But the experience of swimming in an infinity pool located on the 45th floor, where there is just the sky above is a jaw-dropping spectacle. A breezy walkway for morning and evening walks, a sporty jogging track, a lawn for entire family; and all this happening in the tallest towers, makes living at IRIS by Raghava a pleasurable experience. World's best-known green spaces creators have been roped in to develop a sky garden on this Interconnected Sky Island.

The World is looking at IRIS by Raghava: While Raghava has a track record of building large infrastructure projects, IRIS will revolutionize the luxury residential sector not just in Hyderabad, but across the country.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

