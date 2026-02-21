Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Criticizes Indo-US Trade Agreement, Plans Nationwide Protest

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has criticized Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the Indo-US interim trade agreement, claiming it jeopardizes Indian farmers' livelihoods. The Congress will hold nationwide 'Kisan Sammelans' to protest, with a major event in Bhopal on February 24 attended by leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:45 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress lashed out at Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday concerning the Indo-US interim trade agreement, asserting he failed to support India's farmers. Addressing a press conference, party officials argued that this deal threatens the livelihoods of Indian farmers.

The Congress announced plans for nationwide 'Kisan Sammelans' to oppose the agreement, with the first major event scheduled for February 24 in Bhopal, featuring prominent opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress criticized Chouhan, accusing him of neglecting farmers' interests while previously serving as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister.

Highlighting the potential adverse impacts, the party's leaders warned that imports, particularly of soybeans, could damage the income of local farmers and small traders. They likened the proposed arrangement to a surrender to the US, foreseeing threats to small industries and economic self-reliance, much like past crises in the 1960s and 1970s.

