20 Guatemalan migrants believed dead in Ciudad Juarez fire, Guatemala says
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 01:19 IST
Twenty Guatemalans are believed to have died in a fire that broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in the Mexican northern border city Ciudad Juarez, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
It previously said that 28 Guatemalan nationals had died in the blaze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement