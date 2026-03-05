Escalating Tensions in Middle East: A New Front in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel's military has called for the immediate evacuation of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon. Intense airstrikes on Beirut's suburbs continue as Hezbollah reports fresh assaults on Israel, dragging Lebanon deeper into the regional conflict.

Israel's call for evacuation follows rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah, which have resulted in devastating retaliatory airstrikes, displacing tens of thousands in Lebanon. The Lebanese government, under intense domestic pressure, has criticized Hezbollah's actions while attempting to assert national sovereignty amidst ongoing violence.

Heightening the region's tension further, reports of Syrian troop movements near the border have caused alarm, with both Lebanon and Israel on high alert. The situation remains fluid, with concerns growing over a potential wider ground invasion by Israeli forces into southern Lebanon.

