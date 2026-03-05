Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Landslide at Rubaya Coltan Mine

A devastating landslide at Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed over 200 lives, including 70 children. Triggered by heavy rains, the disaster occurred at a site controlled by the AFC/M23 rebel group. Rubaya, a major coltan producer, faces scrutiny over safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic landslide at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in the deaths of more than 200 individuals, including 70 children, according to the country's mines ministry. This disaster was caused by heavy rainfall in the region on Tuesday.

The mine, which accounts for approximately 15% of the global coltan supply, has been under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group since 2024. A senior official from the rebel group provided a conflicting statement earlier, claiming only five or six casualties. Coltan is a critical mineral refined into tantalum, used widely in electronics and aerospace industries.

The government had recently included Rubaya in a minerals cooperation scheme with the United States, part of a broader effort to oversee safer operations at key mining sites. Concerns over safety and operational conditions had been raised before, particularly as a similar disaster occurred at the same site just a month prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

