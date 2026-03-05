Dollar's Decline Amid Middle East Peace Prospects and Euro Weakness

The U.S. dollar experienced a decrease on Wednesday after hitting multi-month highs. This decline came as investors retracted safe-haven positions spurred by hopes of a shorter Middle East conflict.

Reports, including one from The New York Times, suggested Iran showed willingness to discuss ending the war with the U.S., bolstering market risk appetite and affecting the dollar. Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp noted ongoing uncertainty around Iran and AI concerns might continue impacting market sentiment.

Meanwhile, the euro weakened further owing to natural gas supply concerns, despite U.S. services data hitting a high. Although U.S. private payrolls grew significantly, the dollar was unresponsive to economic reports. The options market's bearish stance on the euro hints at potential further declines.

