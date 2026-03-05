Left Menu

CDC on the Frontlines: Tackling South Carolina's Measles Resurgence

The CDC is deploying staff to South Carolina to manage the largest measles outbreak in the U.S. since 1992. The outbreak, nearing 1,000 cases, began almost five months ago. Vaccination rates have improved, aiding containment efforts. The U.S. seeks to maintain its measles elimination status amid challenges.

Updated: 05-03-2026 02:04 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is stepping up efforts to contain the largest measles outbreak in the United States in decades, sending staff to South Carolina next week. This move comes nearly five months into the outbreak, which has approached 1,000 reported cases.

Efforts to control the spread have been boosted by improved vaccination rates this February, showing a 70% increase compared to last year. CDC experts, including disease detectives from the Epidemic Intelligence Service, will assist in analyzing data accumulated during the outbreak to help understand transmission patterns.

Despite criticism and declining immunization rates, the U.S. is determined to preserve its measles elimination status. CDC Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya has emphasized vaccination as the most effective shield against the disease. Public health challenges continue amid political debates over vaccine mandates and childhood immunizations.

