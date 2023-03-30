Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 04:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 04:20 IST
Honduran President Xiomara Castro will travel to China "soon," the Honduran foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, without providing a date for the trip.
The announcement came days after China established diplomatic ties with Honduras as the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan.
