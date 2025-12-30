New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

In anticipation of large public gatherings, Shillong's Police Bazaar will be off-limits to vehicles on New Year's Eve, with traffic restrictions commencing at 5 pm, according to Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem.

Vehicles typically heading towards Police Bazaar will face diversions, with alternative routes via Kachari Point towards Raj Bhawan Junction and from Umsohsun Junction along GS Road to Boucher Road and Motphran being established.

Superintendent Syiem encourages citizens to plan their journeys and cooperate with traffic personnel, assuring that access will be maintained for emergency services. The Khyndailad area is already aesthetically illuminated for the festive season.