SRP Tech Media Network organized 'The Leadership Award 2022 - Virtual 2nd Edition', felicitated top companies & individuals

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsReach): An apex premier and foremost organization based in India The Awards a part of SRP Tech Media Network recently organized 'The Leadership Award 2022 - Virtual 2nd Edition'. K. N. Jha, President, Rakesh Kumar, Founder of SRP Tech Media Network, elaborates that the 'The Leadership Award 2022 (Virtual 2nd Edition)' seeks to recognize the most enterprising companies in India and honor outstanding performance.

The Nominees are selected after a detailed orientation. As an organization, our aim is to acknowledge the achievements of deserving candidates. We have critically examined all the categories so that we can acknowledge the achievements in each and every category. With such a scope, The Leadership Award 2022 ensures that achievements in all fields are acknowledged. The awardees of 'The Leadership Award 2022' are M/s Goel Medicos (Dr Basant Goel, Chairman) Achieved "India's No. 1 Pharmacy of The Year", M/s Encap-Solutions (Sabir Ali, Proprietor) Achieved "Technology Startup Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology", M/s Xiotz Private Limited (Sheltan, CEO) Achieved "Most Emerging Information Technology Company of The Year - Security & Networking", M/s Global Technical Services (Gaurav Mathur, CEO) Achieved "Digital Innovation Enterprise of The Year - Lubrication Management", M/s DID Infratech Private Limited (Naresh Kachhwah, CEO) Achieved "Best Excellence Award for Design & Project Management Consultancy", M/s I Renovate Home Services (Gurpreet Singh Bhalla & Rajan Singh Gambhir, Partner) Achieved "Small & Medium Sized Enterprise of The Year - Construction", M/s The CIO Today for Achieved "Leading Business Magazine of The Year", M/s Dhanwant Metal Corporation (Dhanraj Sanghvi, Proprietor) Achieved "India's Best Supplier Company of The Year - Stainless Steel & Pipe Fittings Products".

Individuals who were awarded for their exceptional work included names like Dr Ramachandran Guruprasad (Scientist EII, Principal Technical Officer of M/s CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories) Achieved "Lifetime Achievement Award - Aviation", Dr Suman Ramachandra (CEO of M/s Madhumeha) Achieved "Health and Social Care Enterprise of The Year - Health & Wellness", Dr Suresh Babu (MD of M/s DRXFIT) Achieved "Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of The Year - Sports & Fitness", Dr Musharraf Ahmed Khan (Chairman of M/s Al Khateeb Polytechnic College) Achieved "Best Excellence Award in Education & Literacy", Prof. Shalabh Agarwal (Associate Professor of M/s St. Xavier's College [Autonomous]) Achieved "Innovative Educational Leader of The Year", Tejal Kothari (Coordinator Intermediate Level of M/s Spj Sadhana School) Achieved "Enterprise Women of The Year - Education", Dr Brajendra Singh (Executive Director of M/s Kund Kund Kahan Digamber Jain College) Achieved "Most Admired and Innovative Educational Leader of The Year", Mr. Anoj Kumar Singh (Vice President of M/s Vanu India Pvt. Ltd.) Achieved "Most Innovative Global Sales and Business Development Leader - Telecommunication", Harish Gupta (VP Finance & Accounts of M/s Ardom Towergen Pvt. Ltd.) Achieved "Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Year - Telecommunications", Jaswinder Singh (Chief Technology Officer of M/s Eos Globe Pvt. Ltd.) Achieved "Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of The Year - IT & BPM", Swapna Jayprakash Kadam (Proprietor of M/s Dhanashree Enterprises) Achieved "Enterprise Women of The Year - Small Business", Pranay Kumar (Legal Head of M/s OTO Capital) Achieved "Best Excellence Award in Legal Counsel", Sanjeev Paruthi (CEO of M/s TSM TheSafetyMaster P Ltd) Achieved "Entrepreneur of The Year - Industrial Safety", Manish Sharma (Founder of M/s Best Fruit) Achieved "Entrepreneur of The Year - Horticulture and Food Commodities", CA. Dr D. Suresh Kumar (Chartered Accountant of M/s DSKP & Co.) Achieved "Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award - Professional Services", Saurabh Jyoti Baruah (Founder & Chief Executive of M/s JYOTISKA) Achieved "Best Artist of The Year", Bharat Dave (Owner of M/s Bharat Occult Foundation) Achieved "Lifetime Achievement Award - Professional Services". When asked about the purpose behind organizing such business awards, the Founder stated "By such award functions our aim is to connect with employees, because at the end of the day they are our assets and it's important to motivate them and awarding them for their achievements gives a boost in their performance as well."

Therefore, The Awards (SRP Tech Media Network) decided to cater to this segment and award these business prodigies for reaching the milestones they now behold. The organization seeks to award all the renowned company's, individuals and all those who have done a significant job in their entrepreneurship journey.

The Awards also aim to showcase examples of greatness that others can learn from and improve upon. SRP Tech Media Network (The Leadership Award 2022) intends to continue organizing such kinds of award shows and encouraging true Leaders. This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)