Explosion Near Iran's Supreme Leader Office

In a significant development, an explosion was reported on Saturday near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the capital city of Tehran.

The event has raised concerns as tensions between Iran and the United States have been escalating. State television has confirmed the explosion in the vicinity of the supreme leader's offices.

However, details remain sparse on whether the 86-year-old Khamenei, who has not made a public appearance in recent days, was present at the time of the incident.

