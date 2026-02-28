Left Menu

J&K's Cricket Evolution: From Underestimated to Unstoppable

The evolution of Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team from being an easy target for other teams to winning the Ranji Trophy is marked by strategic coaching and leadership. The transformation was led by figures like Bishan Singh Bedi and Mithun Manhas, who instilled a competitive spirit and improved administration.

In a tale of extraordinary transformation, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket journey from unremarkable underdogs to Ranji Trophy champions symbolizes the region's sporting renaissance. In the '90s, matches against J&K were often considered surefire opportunities for other teams to boost their statistics, but the tides have turned.

Influential figures like Bishan Singh Bedi and Mithun Manhas played pivotal roles in reshaping the team's dynamics. Bedi, a former Delhi player, injected competitiveness into J&K cricket, while Manhas, with BCCI's support, revamped its administrative landscape, setting the stage for tangible improvements on and off the field.

Manhas's vision also included bringing Ajay Sharma as the head coach, refining team strategies, and fostering a fearsome presence in domestic cricket. Their collaborative efforts culminated in a historic triumph, marking an era where Delhi's cricketing ethos has seamlessly transitioned to J&K.

