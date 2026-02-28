U.S. Embassy Orders Shelter-in-Place Amid Middle East Tensions
Following a pre-emptive strike by Israel against Iran, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar instructed its personnel to shelter-in-place. U.S. citizens in Qatar are advised to do the same until further notice as a precautionary measure amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar has directed its personnel to shelter-in-place, according to reports. This precautionary measure is also recommended for all U.S. citizens in Qatar.
This directive comes on the heels of a recent pre-emptive attack by Israel against Iran, which took place last Saturday.
Officials are urging individuals to remain cautious and stay informed as the situation develops in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Embassy
- Qatar
- shelter-in-place
- Israel
- Iran
- Middle East
- tensions
- security
- personnel
- attack
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran
Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying 'that often happens in war,' reports AP.
Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations
U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflicts
Polish Safety in Iran Amidst Conflict Concerns