Vande Bharat from Chennai to Coimbatore reaches 22 mins in advance on trial run
The train which left Chennai at 5.40 AM reached Coimbatore at 11.18 AM, taking a total journey time of five hours and 38 minutes. The trial run was carried out successfully and the train left on its return journey from Coimbatore at 12.24 PM with railway officials, including Salem Railway Division Managder Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on board, the sources said.
- Country:
- India
The Vande Bharat Express, which was on a trial run from Chennai to Coimbatore, reached here 22 minutes ahead of its scheduled time of 11.40 AM on Thursday, railway officials said. The train which left Chennai at 5.40 AM reached Coimbatore at 11.18 AM, taking a total journey time of five hours and 38 minutes. The trial run was carried out successfully and the train left on its return journey from Coimbatore at 12.24 PM with railway officials, including Salem Railway Division Managder Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on board, the sources said. The train had eight coaches, including one executive coach, and 530 seats in all. The scheduled arrival and departure timings of the train would be decided after the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on April 8, the officials said. Welcoming the train, various industrial and trade bodies said it would help increase trade, and sought a similar train to Thiruvananthapuram from Coimbatore, covering Palani, Tirunelveli and Madurai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rumoured attacks on migrant workers: BJP spokesman files plea in Madurai HC seeking anticipatory bail
Is law and order in control of rowdies: Palaniswami questions ruling DMK after attack on Trichy Siva home
Tamil Nadu: Fever camps conducted across Madurai to check flu spread
Palaniswami to file nomination for AIADMK General Secretary, workers gather at HQ
TN's revenue deficit reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore, says TN FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his budget speech.